We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

It’s now harder to get a liquor license in Rock Island. The City Council passed an ordinance to put a six-month moratorium on issuing new liquor licenses. This is for stores. Restaurants can still get them. Applications in process already will continue.

Host Jim Niedelman discusses the moratorium, and more, with Mayor Mike Thoms.

“We just saw, for some reason, a string of people applying for liquor licenses,” Thoms said. “We wanted to slow that process down … to make sure we’re making the right decisions, and not too quick.”

To hear what else Mayor Thoms has to say, including his thoughts on Sunset Marina, click on the video.

