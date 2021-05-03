McCombie claims Illinois governor not keeping his word on budget approach

Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

The budget, of course, is the biggest lift for lawmakers every year.

The failure of the state income tax amendment in November forced Democrats to come up with new ideas.

Governor JB Pritzker is pushing changes to corporate taxes he says would generate $932 million in revenue, specifically to put a maximum limit on how much corporations can deduct in losses at $100,000 for three years.

The state’s Department of Revenue says that could give Illinois $314 million more to work with in the next fiscal year.

This with the intent of maintaining income taxes and government spending at current levels.

McCombie stated her position on the governor’s approach.

Republicans lashed out at Pritzker this week over the process for redrawing congressional districts, arguing he backed off a campaign promise to veto any maps put together by lawmakers.

This is all about the fair maps.

Now he says he’ll go along with it as long as it’s fair.

He campaigned on setting up an independent commission for this.

This has been one of the most unseemly part of politics for generations, but both parties are guilty of this.

McCombie addressed if either party can really claim to take the high road.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.