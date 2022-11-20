Republican from Savanna doesn't think there will be concrete changes to law

We’re back with Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, who is incoming House Minority Leader.

“I do not want to see zero-cash bail,” she said. “I certainly think that takes away power for our judicial branch to be more helpful.”

Click on the video to hear what else McCombie says about the SAFE-T Act and needed clarifications.

