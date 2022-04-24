We’re back with Illinois state representatives Tony McCombie and Mike Halpin.

Democrats passed legislation at the end of the session to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns in the state, to the dismay of Republicans.

These are guns that can be made with 3D printers and don’t have serial numbers, making them untraceable.

“It’s always been a complicated problem,” Halpin said. “It’s something we need to keep looking at to see if what we have done has actually been effective and if there is anything more we need to do.”

“Absolutely I think the cops need to know how to trace a gun and find a gun,” McCombie said. “That being said, law-abiding citizens are typically not the ones that are out causing these crimes.”

