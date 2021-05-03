McCombie notices different tone in Springfield under new speaker

We’re now in what should be the final month of the Illinois legislative session.

State lawmakers face a May 31 deadline to adopt a budget.

However, we’ve seen the session go into overtime in recent years.

There’s no sign of that this go-round, but it will be a challenge.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s staff expects to go into the next fiscal with a $3 billion budget shortfall.

Targeting some corporate tax deductions is something the governor is considering as a way to gain some revenue for the state.

It’s essentially up to the Democrats to sort out the details of the state budget and other legislation.

They control both branches of the legislature and the governor’s mansion.

Republicans on the outside looking in hope to make some inroads and secure some concessions.

That’s a tall order this week’s 4 The Record guest is accustomed to.

Republican state representative Tony McCombie joined us for a conversation.

We understand Republicans in Springfield don’t have the influence to adopt the legislation she wants.

But, Illinois did see a big change in leadership this session.

McCombie described how the overall tone in Springfield is different this year and if new Speaker Chris Welch has been receptive at all to Republican ideas.

One piece of legislation that got virtual unanimous agreement in the House is the proposal to put a 10-year limit on holding leadership positions.

McCombie discussed how important she thinks this is for Illinois to adopt.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.