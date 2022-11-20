Now that the dust is settling after the election, both parties are choosing their leaders for the next legislative sessions. That goes for Congress as well as the states of Iowa and Illinois. There will be a big change in Illinois that should give the Quad Cities area more power in Springfield.

Republicans didn’t come close to threatening the Democrats’ majority in the house or senate. But they did elect Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna this week to be the caucus leader.

McCombie will replace Jim Durkin in the next session as the House Minority Leader, and she joins us for a conversation.

McCombie said she is honored. “I think the most important thing as the House Minority Leader that we have to do is continue to build relationships with folks across the state,” she said.

To hear what else she has to say, click on the video.

