We’re back with Illinois congressional candidate Jackie McGowan.

There’s no avoiding the biggest story in the world right now: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. McGowan addresses that.

“Biden showed true initiative,” she said. “I’m proud that he’s our president right now. I back him.”

She also talks about legalization of marijuana, and you can hear more of what she says in the video.

