We’re 121 days away from the Illinois primary.

This morning we revisit one of the most competitive races on the ballot: the Democratic primary for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

That’s the seat held by Democrat Cheri Bustos, who is not running for re-election. Tthere are eight democrats vying for the nomination.

Jonathan Logemann

Jackie McGowan

Linda McNeely

Spence Morris

Angie Normoyle

Eric Sorensen

Litesa Wallace

Marsha Williams

This contest seems to be wide open when we follow the money. No one is dominating in terms of cash on hand at the end of the year.

We checked the Federal Election Commission filings.

Logemann has more than $45,000. There are no reports filed with the federal election commission for McGowan, McNeely or Morris.

Normoyle leads the pack at almost $76,000, with Sorensen at close to $57,000, Wallace with about $39,000 and Williams at $7,600 in her campaign account.

We will get to know Jackie McGowan a little better today.

She was born and raised in California. McGowan says she moved around a lot with her father and lived in 18 different cities before she was 18 years old.

She graduated from high school in Walnut Creek, California.

McGowan moved to Chicago right after high school and got into the world of stock trading.

She started as a runner then became a stock broker when she was 26.

McGowan spent 18 years in that line of work before moving back to California and making a career change with political implications.

McGowan has never held elected office before. She has been engaged in politics in other ways.

McGowan spent several years in California running a cannabis consulting company where she lobbies and has been an adviser on policy related to legalized medical and recreational marijuana.

McGowan ran for California governor last year when current Gov. Gavin Newsom was subject to a recall vote. Newsom was retired.

McGowan finished seventh among the 46 potential replacement candidates.

“I think that I’m the most qualified person on the ticket,” she said. “I have seven years experience working on local policy in the state of California. I have just returned home to my roots to benefit my family.”

Hear what else McGowan has to say in the video.

