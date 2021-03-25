Meet the Moline candidates for mayor

The candidates for Moline mayor appeared on 4 The Record and had conversations with Local 4 News Anchor Jim Niedelman.

Stephanie Acri

Acri focused on redevelopment around new I-74 bridge if given second term in Moline

Moline mayor maintains WIU had years to address city’s concerns

Sangeetha Rayapati

Moline mayor challenger Rayapati says years of turnover at City Hall need to change

Moline mayoral hopeful Rayapati says ‘picking a public fight’ with WIU wrong approach

