Meet the Moline candidates for mayor

The candidates for Moline mayor appeared on 4 The Record and had conversations with Local 4 News Anchor Jim Niedelman.
Stephanie Acri
Acri focused on redevelopment around new I-74 bridge if given second term in Moline
Moline mayor maintains WIU had years to address city’s concerns
Sangeetha Rayapati
Moline mayor challenger Rayapati says years of turnover at City Hall need to change
Moline mayoral hopeful Rayapati says ‘picking a public fight’ with WIU wrong approach
