The renewable fuel standard is an issue important to farmers in this region who grow the corn for ethanol. The EPA under the Biden administration could announce changes to the renewable fuel standard sometime this year.

Some new research suggests ethanol might contribute more to global warming than straight gasoline.

“It’s about connecting the people together, being able to talk with one one another,” Sorensen said. “When we start talking about our values, we’re going to find that there’s more things alike than different.”

Hear what else Sorensen has to say in the video.

