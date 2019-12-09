Michael Bennet: ‘I’m much more interested in free preschool than I am in free college’

Democratic hopeful only candidate who was once school district superintendent

It stands to reason that Senator Michael Bennet has ideas to turn around the country’s public school system given his experience as Denver’s former superintendent of public schools.

You can argue he knows more about it than the other candidates.

Education

One ranking I saw has the United States 24th in the world for reading, math and science.

Countries much smaller than ours spend less and get better results. Kids in low-income areas struggle to get a good education.

Bennet discussed what needs to be done to improve primary education nationally, from kindergarten through 12th grade, and how sustainable the current model is that has local school districts relying on property tax revenue.

