Thanks for clicking on this web extra. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion on “4 the Record.”

We continue with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage, who discuss a bill that addresses microchip shortages and supply chain backlogs.

“As we’re developing everything from vehicles to whatever, we have relationships across the world that are going to be continually challenged,” Gayman said. She said it’s important for the country “having the resources there that we need when we need them.”

Millage said he thinks subsidies are necessary “because I think it’s a matter of national security.” He also said the U. S. Chamber of Commerce has lobbied against the bill. “I’d like to know their reasoning … I’d like to know what some of the cons are.”

