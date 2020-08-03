Mike Madigan faces toughest challenge to his political power in his career

Republican & Democratic Party leaders call for his resignation if bribery allegations are true

More states look like they’re in play on the electoral map for this presidential election, federal troops take on demonstrators in Portland at the behest of the president.

with warnings more cities could be in store for the same and Illinois’ controversial Speaker of the House might face his toughest challenge to hold onto power.

All of that up for discussion this week with Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg on 4 The Record.

Madigan

Illinois politics sees its latest scandal that threatens the future of powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Federal prosecutors fined the utility company ComEd $200 million in connection with a bribery scheme that went on for years involving allies and associates of Madigan.

The ComEd deal ends the investigation into the company in exchange for its cooperation.

Madigan has not been charged.

He has been subpoenaed while denying wrongdoing.

Not surprisingly, Republicans want him to resign and are calling for a special session to deal with ethics reform.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he must resign if the allegations are true.

Madigan has been the Illinois speaker for 35 years.

Rhomberg and Mielke discussed if they think Madigan can survive this and if it is time for the Democrats to find a new leader.

Protests

Ongoing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police prompted the Trump administration to send in federal officers.

There have been violent clashes.

Some believe that’s made worse by the federal presence.

Both Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor wanted the troops to leave.

President Trump warns he could do the same thing in other cities like Chicago and Baltimore.

Mielke and Rhomberg shared what they make of the president’s use of executive power in this instance and the possibility of more.

State polls

We don’t focus on national polls on this program when it comes to the presidential race.

The electoral college is all about the individual states and polling from a lot of states indicates once no-brainer Republican strongholds could be in play this year.

Texas, Arizona and Georgia, for example.

Iowa’s no slam dunk for Republicans.

The president is spending millions of dollars in the state.

Rhomberg and Mielke addressed what strategy they think the Democrats should take, how far they can go without overextending themselves and how concerned Republicans are to have to defend states with a history of being automatic for them.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

