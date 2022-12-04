There will be no railroad shutdown after action by Congress this week. Both the House and the Senate voted to force the unions to accept the tentative agreement reached with railroads.

Eight of 12 unions voted to ratify it earlier. Four of them rejected it.

House Joint Resolution 100 made it happen. It easily cleared the House by a 290-137 vote.

It’s a different story for House Concurrent Resolution 119. This would have added a provision to the contract of railroad workers to get seven days of paid leave instead of the one day in the tentative agreement. It passed the House narrowly and failed in the Senate altogether.

Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives are making plans for the next Congress when there will be a change in power. They’re working now in the lame duck session on some pressing issues like preventing a strike by railroad workers.

One person in the middle of it is Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who joined us for a conversation from Washington, D. C.

“For Iowa and for America’s economy, it’s extraordinarily important,” she said. “As Congress, I think we stepped up to the plate.”

