We’re T-minus 37 days until the midterm election.

One heated race that figures to be close if history is any indication is the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat.

That race pits incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the Second District, against Iowa State Rep. Christina Bohannan after the district was redrawn.

Let’s check the money.

Miller-Meeks had $2.66 million in cash on hand at the end of June. Bohannan trails financially with roughly $1.26 million in her campaign coffers. Third quarter numbers have not been not reported yet.

Miller-Meeks was born in northern California but raised mostly in Texas. Miller-Meeks got her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Texas Christian University. She enlisted in the Army and became an Army nurse.

She earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Southern California. Miller-Meeks then went to medical school at the University of Texas, where she became a doctor.

Her specialty is ophthalmology. Miller-Meeks spent her residency at the University of Iowa. She taught at the University of Michigan’s Medical School, then taught at the University of Iowa.

She served as Iowa’s director of public health from 2011 to 2014, and served two years in the Iowa State Senate and, as we already mentioned, the last two years as the representative for Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

One of the topics we discuss is inflation.

“I think the Federal Reserve was slow to come around,” she said. “Gasoline prices are on the way up. Getting spending under control is one way to tackle inflation.”

Hear what else she has to say about inflation, big pharma, and taxes when you click on the video.

