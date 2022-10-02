We’re back with Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Let’s talk infrastructure. Chuck Grassley voted for it. She voted against the big infrastructure package, this time arguing against the human infrastructure component.

But she has been seen supporting big projects in Iowa that are being paid for with money from it.

“What Senator Grassley voted on – the infrastructure bill – was not what we were having to vote on in the House. They were totally different things,” she said.

