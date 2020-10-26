Miller-Meeks expects different outcome in 4th run for Congress

GOP candidate doesn't have to face Dave Loebsack again

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my interview with Iowa Congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

This is her fourth time making a run at a job on Capitol Hill.

She ran for this seat three times before.

Lost each time to Dave Loebsack.

He’s leaving, but democrats hope to retain it.

This has been a fairly reliable district for Democrats and it’s a year with a fairly unpopular Republican president.

Miller-Meeks shared why she thinks the outcome will be different this time and how she overcomes a more than 2-to-1 disadvantage in money.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

