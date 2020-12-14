Miller-Meeks expects to be seated in Congress despite latest Hart challenge

House of Representatives could review election results in Iowa 2nd Congressional District

A changing of the guard is on course for Iowa in the nation’s capital.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is poised to take office in Congress on January 3.

Miller-Meeks won the election to replace Democrat Dave Loebsack in the House of Representatives.

The current state senator and former state director of public health eeked out a victory over Democrat Rita Hart.

After the recount process and certification by the Secretary of State, Miller-Meeks won the seat by six votes — only Rita Hart hasn’t quite given up the fight.

She’s taking her appeal to the House of Representatives to review the election results and potentially launch its own recount.

That process could take months.

Hart maintains Iowa law doesn’t provide enough time for a proper review of the ballots.

This type of appeal isn’t unprecedented.

It’s happened more than a hundred times.

A few times the house overturned the state’s election results.

Historically, most of these cases have been rejected at the outset.

It’s possible Miller-Meeks won’t be sworn in in January if the House takes up the review.

This extremely close race and ongoing challenge for Loebsack’s seat doesn’t deter Miller-Meeks.

She is eager to go to Washington.

Congresswoman-elect Miller-Meeks joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.

She discussed what it is like going through this process after such a close election and if she has heard any indication from House leaders about whether you’ll be sworn in next month or have to wait out this potential review of the election.

Miller-Meeks is on the record saying not all the votes were counted.

Clearly, there would be votes for Miller-Meeks that haven’t been counted, but the trend since election night has been in favor of Hart when votes are counted.

She told us she’s not worried that she won’t hold the seat in Congress.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.