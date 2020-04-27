1  of  2
Miller-Meeks explains delete of controversial hydroxychloroquine tweet​

GOP congressional candidate said she would want to try malaria drug if she had COVID-19​

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Marianette Miller-Meeks.​

I spoke at length with the Republican candidate for Congress about the pandemic.​

Testing 

Miller-Meeks discussed if she believed everyone in the country should be tested for the virus.

Deleted tweet

Miller-Meeks took to Twitter not long ago and posted that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for the virus.​

She since deleted the tweet.​

It came to light in a recent study that the drug shows no benefit and actually a higher death rate when given to veterans.​

Miller-Meeks explained how she would respond to people who say that initial position was politically motivated rather than being a public health advocate.

