We’re back with Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Republicans are certainly forward to January, when they take control of the House of Representatives. Democrats still will control the Senate.

“I think that first and foremost we have to secure the wall,” she said. “As you know, we’ve had around 4 million people coming through our border illegally this year.”

Hear what else Miller-Meeks has to say about immigration when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.