Miller-Meeks OK with president’s management of pandemic

4 The Record

GOP hopeful for Congress points to international travel shutdown as success

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks for clicking on this web extra of part of my conversation with Iowa Congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

We talked extensively about the pandemic and the problems in Iowa.

I also asked her about the job being done from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Miller-Meeks shared her level of satisfaction with the president’s leadership during the pandemic.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage