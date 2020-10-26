Miller-Meeks on pandemic relief before election: ‘People are still suffering’

4 The Record

Republican running for Congress criticizes big blue states for pandemic budget problems

by:

Posted: / Updated:

My conversation with Mariannette Miller-Meeks covered a lot about the public health approach to the pandemic.

There’s also the inaction on Capitol Hill.

Senate Republicans don’t want to spend more than $500 billion on a new round of pandemic relief.

House Democrats are pushing a $2 trillion proposal.

Miller-Meeks discussed what specific components she thinks needs to be in the next relief package and how important it is for it to get done before the election.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage