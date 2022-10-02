Thanks for checking out this web extra. We didn’t have time to bring you all of Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks on 4 the Record.

“I am one of the most bi-partisan members of Congress. You can look up my record,” Miller-Meeks said. “There are ways that we can support chip manufacturing in the United States that we still did not do within that bill. We all agree that we need to do semi-conductor manufacturing in the United States.”

When you click on the video, you can hear more about her positions related to the CHIPS Act and the congressional investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

