Miller-Meeks promises to represent all views after narrow victory to Congress

Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.
This is the second part of that conversation.
We still haven’t seen a new round of pandemic relief clear Congress despite Democrats stepping back from their $2 trillion and $3 trillion plans to the $900 billion proposal.
Miller-Meeks addressed if she thinks this will get done before the new year and how much more pandemic legislation she thinks will be needed in the next Congress.
Miller-Meeks also discussed how she would approach legislation to serve the district in light of this 50-50 split among her constituents and what the issues where she sees the biggest opportunities for bipartisan legislation outside of the pandemic.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
