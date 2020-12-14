Miller-Meeks promises to represent all views after narrow victory to Congress

Republican hopes lawmakers pass pandemic relief before she starts serving in January

Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.

This is the second part of that conversation.

We still haven’t seen a new round of pandemic relief clear Congress despite Democrats stepping back from their $2 trillion and $3 trillion plans to the $900 billion proposal.

Miller-Meeks addressed if she thinks this will get done before the new year and how much more pandemic legislation she thinks will be needed in the next Congress.

Miller-Meeks also discussed how she would approach legislation to serve the district in light of this 50-50 split among her constituents and what the issues where she sees the biggest opportunities for bipartisan legislation outside of the pandemic.

