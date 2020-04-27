Miller-Meeks pushes immunity and limited liability for businesses operating in pandemic​

No candidate running for office envisioned campaigning during the pandemic.​

That goes for Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.​

I explored her experience in the medical profession when it comes to her approach to the coronavirus if elected.​

Here’s that part of the conversation.​

COVID-19

This pandemic will likely be a campaign issue in November’s general election.​

Whoever wins in November could very well be voting on more legislation regarding the coronavirus and the government’s response to it.​

Miller-Meeks shared what she thinks still needs to be addressed by Congress.

Closures

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of the political heavyweights who endorsed you.​

She has stopped short of issuing a stay-at-home order for Iowa while getting a lot of pressure to do so.​

The Tyson meat processing plant in Waterloo recently shut down after more than 100 of its workers tested positive for the virus.​

But the governor was reluctant to order it.​

Miller-Meeks expressed if she agreed with that approach.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

We covered more ground on this topic that you can find in a web extra at OurQuadCities.com. ​

