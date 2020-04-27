Miller-Meeks pushes immunity and limited liability for businesses operating in pandemic​

No candidate running for office envisioned campaigning during the pandemic.
That goes for Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
I explored her experience in the medical profession when it comes to her approach to the coronavirus if elected.
Here’s that part of the conversation.
COVID-19
This pandemic will likely be a campaign issue in November’s general election.
Whoever wins in November could very well be voting on more legislation regarding the coronavirus and the government’s response to it.
Miller-Meeks shared what she thinks still needs to be addressed by Congress.
Closures
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of the political heavyweights who endorsed you.
She has stopped short of issuing a stay-at-home order for Iowa while getting a lot of pressure to do so.
The Tyson meat processing plant in Waterloo recently shut down after more than 100 of its workers tested positive for the virus.
But the governor was reluctant to order it.
Miller-Meeks expressed if she agreed with that approach.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
We covered more ground on this topic that you can find in a web extra at OurQuadCities.com.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.