Miller-Meeks wants answers for January attack on Capitol

Iowa congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Members of the U.S. Senate recently adopted bipartisan legislation to invest in technology, specifically research with a focus on microchips.

This would spend $250 billion to try to close the gap with China.

We’ve seen the federal government make big investments in the past in areas like aerospace that proved to be the catalyst for incredible innovation.

There is concern this could struggle in the House.

Miller-Meeks discussed what she thinks about this legislation and chances the House will go along.

Miller-Meeks stood out from a lot of her fellow Republicans recently by voting for an independent commission to look into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Miller-Meeks explained why she felt that was important to do and how she thinks the American people can get the answers to find the source of the insurrection.

