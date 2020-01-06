Minimum wage hike in Iowa not on GOP agenda

Iowa state representatives Gary Mohr and Cindy Winckler joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation.

Minimum wage

Four states that have borders with Iowa raised their minimum wage in 2020: Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Missouri.

Iowa has not budged.

Winckler and Mohr discussed if they thought that would change and how much influence neighboring states have on what they do in Des Moines.

Marijuana

Illinois now has it legal for recreational use. Iowa state lawmakers adopted a law to expand the medical marijuana law, only to have the governor veto it.

Where do Mohr and Winckler think it goes this session? And do they think the state’s hesitancy increase the chances Iowans take the risk and buy pot in Illinois?

