Minnesota moderate Klobuchar maintains practical approach can get things done

Senator Amy Klobuchar is among the moderate Democrats running for president.

She maintains a practical approach can get things done.

This is the second part of our conversation on 4 The Record.

Health care and higher education

A couple of issues where Klobuchar takes more moderate positions are on health care and higher education.

She prefers a public option as opposed to Medicare for All and support free two-year college rather than four years.

The argument she made repeatedly in this campaign is that the more liberal plans can never pass congress.

But isn’t the truth that none of these plans can pass unless the Democrats control both branches of Congress? Klobuchar addressed how anything can be done without that.

China

Trade relations with China under the Trump administration have had a significant impact on farmers.

The president recently signed phase one of a new deal with China.

It doesn’t get rid of existing tariffs yet, but won’t impose any new ones.

In the past, Klobuchar supported tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but criticized the president for his policies.

She explained how she squares the two and if the latest deal with China is a sign the president took the right approach and things are moving in the right direction.

