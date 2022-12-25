We’re back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

There are other development ideas being explored in Moline – specifically, the area of the city south of the Rock River and south of the Quad Cities International Airport.

This isn’t a new idea. A basic plan has been around for more than 25 years to consider opportunities for commercial businesses and housing. There’s not much infrastructure. The land itself isn’t exactly development-friendly at the moment. It’s a bit hilly in places.

We talk with the mayor about what needs to be done to make this happen.

“The name of the game of successful development, I believe, is successful preparation …. It’s a very, very complex possibility,” she said.

Hear what else Rayapati has to say when you click on the video.

