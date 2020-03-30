Moline could lose up to $2 million in local sales taxes during pandemic

City leaders to revisit budget at next meeting ​

We saw the first reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Quad Cities last week.​

The new rules we’re all dealing with have a direct impact on city government.​

I spoke with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri on Thursday about that.​

Acri discussed how the pandemic concern impacted city operations, what she is doing about city council and committee meetings, enforcing the stay at home order issued by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and if police are under a directive to do anything differently like patrolling for crowds.

City administrator

Moline is still looking for a permanent city administrator.​

Acri addressed if the pandemic puts this on hold or if there is progress being made.​

Business

So many businesses are closed.​

A lot of them will get relief from the federal stimulus package.​

However, that does put a hold on sales taxes.​ That’s money that helps city governments.​

Analysts also project a housing slump because of the pandemic. That could hurt real estate prices and valuation.​

Acri talked about what impact that could have on Moline and if this is something Moline has to account for when it comes to property taxes in the future.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.

