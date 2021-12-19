Moline focused on quality of life and housing with new I-74 Bridge

Hope runs high around the Quad Cities after the party at the beginning of the month to celebrate the completion of the new I-74 Bridge.

Work is still being done to put the finishing touches on the billion-dollar project. Nevertheless, it opens the region up to new economic opportunities through interstate commerce. especially for Moline and Bettendorf.

Host Jim Niedelman had conversations with leaders from all five Quad Cities about economic development and other challenges they face.

“Moline is looking ahead after a challenging year,” says Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, who says the city is going into 2022 in pretty good shape, overall.

“We’ve realized quite a bit of savings and are now looking to make some long-term financial gains by paying down some TIFs and really moving ahead with financial discipline,” she said.

