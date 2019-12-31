Moline goes into 2020 with balanced budget & without permanent city administrator

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week. This is the second part of that interview.

Budget

Moline goes into 2020 with a balanced budget.

It provides more than $11 million in reserves.

City council didn’t raise property taxes.

Acri discussed how important that is for Moline, where she would like to see the financial picture improve, where things stand on the searches for a city administrator and economic development coordinator and how important it will be to have that stability.

Airport housing

One of the things Acri campaigned on as mayor was a desire to develop new housing near the Quad City International Airport.

Acri talked about where that stands, what were the most important accomplishments in Moline for 2019 and what she looks forward to in 2020.

