Moline Mayor Acri: Federal pandemic relief helps but ‘not enough’

Mayor hopes Congress allows more flexibility in next pandemic legislation

Rock Island is certainly not alone in taking the punches from the pandemic.

It’s a problem throughout the Quad Cities of course.

Businesses in downtown Moline are a lot quieter because nothing is happening at the TaxSlayer Center.

Those events are big revenue generators for the city government, not to mention the spillover nearby businesses see before and after sporting events and concerts.

That toll is in the millions for Moline’s city government.

Every local government feels the impact from the pandemic.

Some are weathering the storm better than others.

Moline is seeing some of the good and some of the bad.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.

She shared what the worst problems the pandemic is bringing to Moline, where the businesses are struggling the most and if the city been able to quantify the impact the pandemic has had on city revenue so far.

A couple of weeks ago, the city council approved your plan to make up to $300,000 in grant money available to struggling bars and restaurants — up to $5,000 each.

Acri described what the response has been so far and what impact Moline feels from the stalemate in Washington D.C. on the next round of pandemic relief, how important it is for local governments to have more flexibility in how to spend the money and what priorities she would have for that money.

We see the struggles in tax revenue specifically from the pandemic for governments.

Yet, Moline is moving forward with a budget to lower the overall tax levy.

It could translate into a cut in the property tax rate in the city.

Some property will be worth more so the results could be mixed in terms of whether home and commercial property owners end up paying a little more or less in their annual tax bill.

Acri explained how the city is able to lower the levy while maintaining services in this economy.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

