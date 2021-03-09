Moline mayor challenger Rayapati says years of turnover at City Hall need to change

Elections for local government are about a month away in Illinois.

There are a couple of high-profile races in Rock Island and Moline, specifically the races for mayor.

We focused on Moline this week on 4 The Record.

Incumbent Mayor Stephanie Acri is being challenged by Sangeetha Rayapati.

Rayapati has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Valparaiso University.

She later pursued advanced degrees in music-related fields at the University of Minnesota.

She’s used her musical skills to teach at various colleges and universities and has been a voice professor at Augustana College for the past 20 years.

Rayapati currently holds elected office — not in city government.

She’s been on the Moline – Coal Valley school board since 2017 and served as the president of the school board since 2019.

Rayapati believes her work on the school board is the type of experience that would serve her well as mayor of Moline.

She discussed why she thinks she can make this transition from the school board to city hall and what she says to people who don’t think that’s the right kind of experience to be mayor.

Rayapati is critical of the current mayor on her campaign website, specifically about the turnover in some high-profile city jobs during her term.

Alderman Mike Wendt went public at a meeting earlier this year about problems with the city’s finances, suggesting former city employees could be to blame.

Rayapati explained her criticism of the turnover.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.