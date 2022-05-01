We’re back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

Public safety is always a priority. One thing that Moline is struggling with is keeping the police department up to full staff.

The police chief raised his concerns at a recent council meeting, saying the department’s seen a lot of employees leave. Right now only 69 of 81 officers on the payroll are able to work.

The City Council gave the OK to hire five more officers. Is that enough to fill the void?

“There are issues across the country with recruiting for this particular field of work …. I’m very thankful to Chief Gault for having the forethought to try to get ahead of this issue and help us get more up to full staff,” the mayor said.

Hear what else she has to say in the video.

