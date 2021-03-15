Moline mayor maintains WIU had years to address city’s concerns

Acri indicates some early interest expressed from outside programs

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Another issue where Acri’s been very outspoken recently has become a campaign issue.

That’s her stance regarding Western Illinois University in the Quad Cities.

Acri says it’s time to move on from it because it hasn’t lived up to the promise for Moline.

Acri discussed how much she takes into account higher education’s struggle in Illinois from the state’s budget stalemate a few years ago and the pandemic, if she is putting too much pressure or expectations on the new university president and if there has been interest from other universities.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.