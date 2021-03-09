Moline mayoral hopeful Rayapati says ‘picking a public fight’ with WIU wrong approach

Sangeetha Rayapati says past Illinois budget impasses at root of university's problems

Moline mayoral hopeful Sangeetha Rayapati joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Mayor Stephanie Acri has been outspoken recently about the Western Illinois University campus in Moline not being a better partner with the city.

She’s gone so far to suggest bringing in a new university.

Rayapati shared what she thinks about her position.

Rayapati’s responsibilities on the school board focus so much on education.

One of the big challenges for cities is to find new revenue sources.

Economic development is the driver for that.

Rayapati’s approach refers to restoring and revitalizing the city.

She discussed what she would do and how she would approach capitalizing on the opportunities the new I-74 bridge presents specifically for Moline.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.