City Council could clear the way for a second dispensary

Host Jim Niedelman is back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

The city is getting in on the legal recreational marijuana action. Milan’s been the only place around the Quad Cities with a dispensary after the State of Illinois legalized it.

Moline has its first dispensary on the way to Avenue of the Cities. Now the city is considering changing the code to allow for a second dispensary.

The licensees want to open that dispensary along the John Deere Road Corridor shopping district.

“In terms of diversifying the revenue streams, this is part of that,” Rayapati said. “We’ve talked as a council … about what that money could be used for.”

When you click on the video, you can hear what else the mayor has to say.

