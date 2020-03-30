Moline poised to help local small businesses recover from pandemic​

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.
Almost every business is struggling right now because of the pandemic.
Moline city leaders are poised to do something about that.
I brought that up with the mayor.
The city is making more financial relief available for some small businesses and there’s a slush fund for the I-74 business relief.
Acri explained how that is coming into play.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
