Moline poised to help local small businesses recover from pandemic​

City intends to set aside $50,000 in low-interest loans

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.​

Almost every business is struggling right now because of the pandemic.​

Moline city leaders are poised to do something about that.​

I brought that up with the mayor.​

The city is making more financial relief available for some small businesses and there’s a slush fund for the I-74 business relief. ​

Acri explained how that is coming into play.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.