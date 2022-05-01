City has more than $20 million for various infrastructure projects

All the Quad Cities are acting on plans to spend the millions of dollars they got from the American Rescue Plan.

Moline is putting that money to work.

The city has more than $20 million from the federal government at its disposal.

A lot of that money designated for infrastructure. But there are a variety of ways it can be spent.

Yes, that includes traditional work on streets. There’s also an emphasis on improving internet access and making changes to the new space created under the old I-74 Bridge.

Moline’s not focused on only one thing when it comes to using the money from the American Rescue Plan.

We talk about that and more with Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

“We know that our streets issues are significant and we need to put a lot of dollars toward that,” said the mayor. Hear about what else is in store for the city in the video.

