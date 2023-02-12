We’re back with Illinois State Rep. Gregg Johnson.

A proposal would expand Illinois’ ban on smoking in public places. House Bill 1540 would expand the ban to include vaping devices like e-cigarettes and vape pens.

They would not be allowed in spots like bars, restaurants, work places and more where tobacco has been banned for years.

Johnson discusses this, and also speaks to the idea of rail service between Chicago and Moline. “I absolutely think that it is critical that we get this Amtrak station done,” he said.

Hear what else he has to say when you click on the video.

