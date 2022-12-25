Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities.

Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows what’s being done in bigger cities that are extremely crowded with high property values.

These ADUs, for short, are small, separate spaces for someone to live in. They have space for sleeping, cooking, and bathing. They can be attached or detached from the primary home.

Moline would require a special use permit to add one. The property owner must live in the main house or the ADU.. It must have its own off-street parking. A lot of them would be in the range of 600 square feet.

That prospect for the opportunity of more affordable housing in Moline is among the priorities for Moline next year.

We talk about that this morning with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

We start with the concept of accessory dwelling units. These very small housing options have become popular in highly populated cities in California like Los Angeles.

“The data is clear …. We definitely have a need for affordable housing, because there are quite a few people in the community and in the region who are cost-burdened by their housing costs,” Rayapati said.

