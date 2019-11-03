More cameras & bullet tracing technology part of Mike Matson’s anti-crime agenda

Davenport mayoral candidate says city can partner with schools to keep kids out of criminal element

There’s an old saying about government that is as true today as ever: All politics is local.

Everything done at the White House, in the halls of Congress, at state legislatures and city hall comes back to you in some way.

This Tuesday voters in Iowa have an important say at the local level.

Elected offices in city government and local school boards are on the ballot.

One race is bigger than the rest.

That’s for Davenport mayor.

It pits current city council members Mike Matson and Rita Rawson against each other.

Matson secured the most votes in the primary.

Rawson finished almost 700 votes behind him.

However, their combined total didn’t even account for 57 percent of the ballots cast.

Almost 6,500 people went for the other candidates.

Consider that the general election should have a greater turnout.

That puts a lot of votes up for grabs between rawson and matson.

Matson was born in Iowa City and grew up in Davenport.

He joined the Army after graduating high school.

Matson served more than 20 years as an airborne ranger.

That includes a stint in Afghanistan in the early days of the current war.

His time there came toward the end of his military career.

Matson earned a bachelor’s degree while in the army.

He teaches ROTC at Davenport Central High School.

Matson has been on Davenport’s city council since 2008.

You can make the argument that turnout will likely decide tuesday’s general election.

The man who hopes for a repeat from the primary joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

He’s Davenport alderman and mayoral candidate Mike Matson.

He discussed his long-term vision and goals for Davenport if elected mayor, what his approach to gun violence would be and what role he thinks the city should take with kids to keep them from getting involved in a criminal element.

Matson also discussed what he thinks about a quasi-militarized police force.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

