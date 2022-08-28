Iowa struggles to pass a law to require hands-free driving when it comes to cell phones. We cover that and other issues with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil, who address legislation about hands-free driving.

“What will it take? Political pressure,” Kaufmann said. “All politics is local.”

“I think it’s a case where the leaders in the General Assembly … are behind the curve on this and need to catch up with where the people are,” McNeil said.

In the video, hear their whole conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.