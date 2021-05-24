Need for bipartisan Capitol Commission to investigate January attack debated on 4 The Record

Anti-abortion activists see their biggest chance to overturn Roe v. Wade, members of Congress debate launching an independent commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol and Illinois state lawmakers are on deadline to adopt meaningful ethics reform before the end of the legislative session.

We discussed all of it on this week’s 4 The Record with former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican, and former AFSCME Local 46 President Gregg Johnson, a Democrat.

Illinois

State lawmakers have been under pressure for years to adopt ethics reform, specifically the Democrats who are in control.

There’s a long list of lawmakers with questionable activity in the past if not illegal.

Former Speaker of the Illinois House Michael Madigan and former Illinois State Representative Luis Arroyo another.

There is a piece of legislation that cleared the Senate Ethics Committee.

Senate Bill 4 would change the rules for lobbying, campaign fundraising and who can be on political committees among other things.

It would ban elected officers from lobbying the government for the benefit of business entities.

Elected officers would be banned from working as a lobbyist within six months after leaving office and it would ban fundraisers of any kind in the county that’s home to the state capitol on days the legislature is in session.

There would also be a legislative inspector general position created as a full-time employee.

There certainly is an argument that this is long overdue and there are questions why it’s taking so late in the session to get this far.

Republicans say it falls short and want to expand the authority of the local prosecutors to use wiretaps in corruption investigations.

Millage and Johnson discussed how much this would address the problem and if it is enough to restore the confidence of the people of Illinois in the state government.

U.S. Capitol attack

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are at odds about taking a closer look at what went wrong on January 6 when the U.S. Capitol came under attack.

Democrats in the House of Representatives approved creating a commission to look into it.

Republican opponents include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats criticize Republicans for protecting Donald Trump.

Republicans counter that it’s a political move by democrats.

There was a commission that investigated the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Johnson and MIllage addressed if this is needed and what’s to gain from it.

Abortion

A familiar wedge issue will come before the United States Supreme Court.

It’s a challenge to abortion.

The high court will hear a case out of Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A 6-3 conservative majority on the bench will be the biggest test of Roe v. Wade since that historic ruling.

Millage and Johnson talked about what the consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade would be after almost 50 years.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.