New Davenport School District superintendent focused on overall student performance

Kobylski taking inventory of programs that work and don't work

It’s a year of change in the Davenport School District, both administratively and operationally.

New Superintendent Robert Kobylski took over the helm for this school year.

He replaced the quixotic Art Tate who made a bold gamble to challenge state law and lost.

Kobylski came to Davenport from Nicolet High School and the Fox Point-Bayside School District in Wisconsin as the superintendent there.

He had a stumbling block early when the Iowa State Board of Education didn’t grant him a license initially.

Kobylski got there by fulfilling some education requirements.

Kobylski took over the district while it had to deal with serious challenges.

Davenport schools needed to take corrective action after Iowa state auditors found the district wasn’t following the law regarding special education and discipline.

The big problem was teachers and administrators disproportionately sent minority students to special education and disciplined minority students more often than their white counterparts.

However, earlier this month the state board acknowledged the Davenport School District is making satisfactory progress in both areas.

There is still plenty of work to do on those issues.

And, of course there’s the financial challenge.

All of these things are among the priorities of Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski.

He joined 4 The Record for a conversation about all of those topics this week.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

