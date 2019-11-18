New ethics rules for lawmakers and lobbyists didn’t clear Illinois veto session

Reps Swanson & Halpin expect to see changes adopted in 2020

Illinois State Representatives Dan Swanson and Mike Halpin joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

The recent resignation of State Representative Luis Arroyo is the latest black eye on Illinois politics.

A federal bribery charge against him forced him to leave.

Pressure came immediately to adopt new ethics rules for state lawmakers.

One proposal would require lobbyists to report their income.

But it seems all of this will be pushed back to next year.

Halpin and Swanson discussed how much more this hurts the reputation of Illinois government and why they didn’t tackle this now.

