New Moline mayor optimistic about ‘delicate’ relationship with WIU

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Rayapati indicated during her campaign for mayor and right after she was elected that she wanted to hear from the people of the city about what they’d like in terms of economic development.

She discussed what she had heard so far and if she had developed any opinions or ideas about what she’d like to pursue for the area that will open up along Moline’s riverfront once the new Interstate 74 bridge is done.

Moline’s housing authority announced a development to build apartments is moving forward.

This is affordable housing.

Rayapati talked about how much of a dent this makes for Moline and what the prospects are for more.

Rayapati campaigned on a different approach to Western Illinois University than her predecessor.

Yet, everyone in the Quad Cities — not just Moline — would like to see it attract more students.

Rayapati addressed what talks she has had with the university since she’s been in office and how she sees the situation progressing.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.