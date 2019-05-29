New taxes in Illinois could hit Netflix & Uber

Here are some of the topics our panel discussed on 4 The Record this week.

+ Federal infrastructure talks break down when the president issues an ultimatum.

+ There's saber rattling from the United States directed toward Iran.

+ Illinois looks at adding new and raising some existing taxes to pay for capital projects.

Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke discussed these issues on 4 The Record.

Rebuild Illinois

A leaked document this week that hasn't been introduced by Governor JB Pritzker formally, yet focuses on state infrastructure.

It's titled Rebuild Illinois.

Some of its proposals would double the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon.

There would be higher car registration fees, higher alcohol taxes, along with new taxes on streaming services like Netflix and ride sharing services like Uber to name a few.



All of this would be part of the governor's $41 billion infrastructure plan.

It's certainly ambitious.

Illinois needs revenue.

Gayman and Mielke gave their takes on this approach.



Infrastructure

One issue where Democrats and the president seemed to have common ground is on a massive federal infrastructure comment.

That possibility and all others came to a screeching halt when he demanded all investigations against him stop before he'll work with Democrats on anything.

Mielke and Gayman discussed if the federal government is just going to stop altogether and where this political game of chicken goes from here.

Iran

This week acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan indicated the United States could send more troops to the Middle East to deal with Iran.

There's no indication how many that would be.

It's certainly stoking fear of a possible war.

Gayman and Mielke talked about how likely Americans are to support another military action in the Middle East and what can be gained from it.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

