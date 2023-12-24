Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley took some strong positions as U. N. ambassador – like pulling the United States out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, the biggest threat to Israel.

Host Jim Niedelman talks with Haley about her support for funding Ukraine and Israel in their wars, and why she’s so committed to the United States helping both countries rather than let them fend for themselves.

“America can never be so arrogant to think we don’t need friends…..To get friends, you’ve got to be a friend,” Haley said.

Hear more of what Nikki Haley has to say when you click on the video.

